It's Super Tuesday and 14 states across the nation are holding primaries today. More than 1,000 delegates are up for grabs. It's a big deal, as 1,991 delegates are needed to secure the Democratic presidential nomination.
The results from today's elections can either make it or break it for the remaining Democratic presidential nominees. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were the two front-runners heading into Super Tuesday.
Sanders' campaign has been described as progressive. During a recent rally in St. Paul, Minnesota he referenced his lead in the polls and addressed the crowd.
"The political establishment is getting nervous," he said.
Voters will be casting ballots and the results will determine how many delegates from each state a candidate receives. Many eyes are on California- the state has more than 400 delegates up for grabs.
Former Vice President, Joe Biden is also a front-runner in this race. And his moderate views continue to gain momentum among minority voters.
During a recent rally in Texas he told the crowd, "I am very much alive because of you," he said.
Many states will continue to hold elections after Super Tuesday, as more than two thirds of the nation's delegates are still up for grabs. The winner will then face-off with President Trump in November.
As for Washington state, our primaries will be held on March 10th, but you can vote early by mail.
If you are not registered to vote, you can register all the way up until Election Day. For more information on how to vote in the primaries follow the link provided.
https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/voters/presidential-primary-faqs-.aspx