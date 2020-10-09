Tips For Voting By Mail

RICHLAND, WA-
Election season is upon us, and that means it's time to think about how and when you will vote. Election Day this year is on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Washington and Oregon have been vote by mail states for a long time. Washington became a vote-by-mail state in 2005.
Brenda Chilton, Benton County Auditor, says there are a few big things to remember this year as we start receiving our ballots in the mail.
"If you are a registered voter, you will automatically be mailed a ballot for any election that you're eligible to vote," said Chilton.
Right now, the first thing to do is make sure you are registered to vote. If you live in Washington, you can visit votewa.gov for information about voting, to see if you are registered, if your address is up to date and more.
When you have finished filling out your ballot, make sure you sign it with your most official signature.
"We recommend that if you register to vote online to pull out your drivers license, see what your signature looks like on your drivers license, and sign your ballot the same way because that is the same signature that we capture for your voter registration and then we compare your signature on your ballot against that," said Chilton.
The next step is to get your ballot turned in.
"There are a couple of ways you can do that. We provide prepaid postage on all ballots, so you can drop it in a postal mail receptacle, if you do that you want to make sure you are doing it in plenty of time," said Chilton.
Brenda recommends mailing your ballot at least a week before election day. If you don't--you can drop it off in a drop box location. A list of locations near you can be found on votewa.gov. Make sure you drop it off by 8 p.m. on election night or earlier if possible.
If you have a question, need a new ballot, or would prefer to vote in person at a voting center, call your local voting center or county auditor's office for more information.
Click here for the election page for Benton County.
Click here for the election page for Franklin County.