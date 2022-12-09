OLYMPIA, Wash. — Requests were made for recounts in two Washington state congressional races, according to a press release from the Office of the Secretary of State. The Joe Kent for Congress campaign requested a machine recount of all votes for the Third Congressional District Representative. Candidate Doug Basler asked for a manual recount of votes in two precincts for the Ninth Congressional District Representative.
“Recounts for various, federal, state, and local officers and initiatives are nothing new,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “It is important to understand the rules that govern the recount process and the circumstances that allow for one.”
Washington state law requires an automatic recount in a general election if the victor won by less than .5% and less than 2,000 votes. If the winner won by more than 2,000 votes or .5%, the recount must be requested, according to the press release. Both the Third and Ninth district’s results showed greater margins, so the cost of the recounts must be paid by who requested it.
The Secretary of State certified results for the Third Congressional District declaring Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) beat Joe Kent (R-Wash.) by a .83% margin and 2,629 votes. The results certified for the Ninth Congressional District declared Adam Smith (D-Wash.) victorious over Doug Basler (R-Wash.) by a 43.4% margin.
In the Third District, elections offices in each affected county will conduct a machine recount. Ballots that were accepted by the county without a declared vote in the Third District race will be checked for possible markings that should have been counted as a vote. The Ninth District elections offices will recount all ballots in two precincts by hand.
‘“We are confident our county election officials and workers throughout the Third and Ninth Districts, and across the state, administered an accurate and reliable election for all Washingtonians,” said Hobbs. “We respect any candidate’s right to request a recount, and we will proceed and support the counties accordingly. We ask that all concerned parties be patient as they await the recounted results.”
