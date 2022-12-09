Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Freezing rain will begin at the airport around 05Z Saturday and continue until around 09Z Saturday. The freezing rain is expected to change to a wintry mix after 09Z Saturday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed Precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&

Light snow was falling across the Tri-Cities. Nearby areas could also see some freezing rain. Any snow or freezing rain could quickly make road surfaces slippery. If you are venturing out tonight, slow down and allow for extra space between your vehicle and those around you.