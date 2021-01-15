WASHINGTON STATE - Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse, and a longtime supporter of Donald Trump is one of ten GOP members who voted to impeach the president on Wednesday.
On Friday he told NBC Right Now, it was not a decision he took lightly.
"I think I can safely say in my legislative career this was the hardest decision I've ever had to make," said Newhouse.
Newhouse, who was on site during the riots on Capitol Hill says the president failed to act against "domestic terrorists". He also says his decision to impeach Trump was fueled by the president's mob inciting tweets against Vice President Pence during the storming of the Capitol, along with Trump’s refusal to put an end to the violence.
"I truly think the president let us down and broke his oath of office. I know he knew what was going on, many members of Congress were trying to communicate with him, and people around him to ask for help.... he didn’t do that. He did not call for reinforcement, he did not activate the National Guard. It ended up being Vice President Pence, who as I said was already hunkered down in a secret location, who had to make that call," Newhouse told NBC Right Now.
Now, as the impeachment moves forward, the East Washington Congressman says he is receiving a lot of political pushback, but hopes his constituents understand his reasoning, however, he says there are no regrets.
"My choice is not about the political future of Dan Newhouse- this is much bigger than that. This is the future of our nation and keeping the future of our nation intact," he said.
Since the storming of our nation's capitol the National Guard is being deployed to nearly every state capitol in anticipation of Inauguration Day protests. And as Washington D.C. preps for Joe Biden to be sworn in as our 46th President Washington will be backed by a record number of 25,000 U.S troops- that’s more than the total number of active guards in both Afghanistan and Iraq combined.