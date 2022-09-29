KENNEWICK, Wash. - The political playing field is largely dominated by men. Several research groups confirm nearly 70% of state legislators around the nation are men. Women make up just 31% of that group.
In Washington the number is quite a bit higher. Washington's legislature is nearly 43% women. Emerge Washington is an organization focused on growing that number.
Executive Director Emily Carmichael discussed the training, recruiting and mission in-studio at NBC Right Now. She also talked about what it takes to run for office and how the organization strategizes for its democratic candidates in the more conservative parts of the state.
Emerge Washington is accepting applications for its 2023 Signature Training Program. Applications will be accepted until November 10, 2022 with the five-month program expected to begin on January 21, 2023.
“Emerge Washington is excited to launch our application so we can train another class of powerful Democratic women from communities across the state,” said Emily Carmichael, Executive Director of Emerge Washington. “Now more than ever, Washington needs women's voices in our elected offices and political institutions up and down the ballot. Whether it’s school boards, city councils, state legislature, or Congress, we’ve seen time and time again that when women lead, everyone wins. Emerge is proud of our part in empowering women and we can’t wait to continue this mission with our Class of 2023.”
Emerge Washington says nearly 30 women it has helped are on the November 8 ballot in Washington. Several are from eastern Washington.
● Michelle Morales, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney
● Michaela Kelso, State House, 6th LD
● Danielle Garbe Reser, Walla Walla County Commissioner, District 3
● Marjorie Denton Sanborn, Walla Walla County Auditor
● Representative Jamila Taylor, 30th LD (reelection)
● Representative April Berg, 44th LD (reelection)
● Representative Brandy Donaghy, 44th LD (reelection)
● Representative Alicia Rule, 42nd LD (reelection)
● Natasha Hill, 5th Congressional District.
● Leesa Manion, King County Prosecuting Attorney
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.