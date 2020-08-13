OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state saw its highest primary turnout in more than five decades, with 55% of the state’s 4.6 million voters returning ballots for last week’s election.
The final turnout number won’t be known until next week, after county canvassing boards have reviewed any ballots that have been challenged over issues like signatures or postmarks. As of Tuesday night, current turnout based on the number of ballots processed to date, was at nearly 53%, with an estimated 56,000 ballots left to process.