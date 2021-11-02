WASHINGTON - November 2nd is the official deadline for dropping off your ballot for Washington State's General Election.
Each county will be accepting your ballots until 8 p.m. tonight.
If you haven't registered to vote it isn't too late. Registration is open until 8 p.m. online or at any public office that accepts ballots.
For locations of your local ballot drop boxes, check your counties auditor website under the current elections tab.
If you can't make it to a drop off location today, your ballot must be mailed and postmarked before 8 p.m. tonight.
Links to ballot drop box locations for Benton, Franklin, and Yakima County:
Benton County
Franklin County
Yakima County