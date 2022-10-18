YAKIMA COUNTY – Election Day is just around the corner and Yakima County continues to work to increase Latino voter turnout by offering voting services in Spanish and educating people about the voting process.
When you turn in your ballot either by mail or drop box, it ends up in the auditor's office. There, staff check if your ballot is valid, verify your signature and put it into a machine that counts the vote.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said all of his staff have several years of experience working election nights.
“I have no doubt when we count the ballots that the results will be perfect or near perfect,” Ross said.
One occasion where your vote may not be counted is if your signature cannot be verified. Right now, the Secretary of State is working on investigating times when signatures were not verified in past elections and whether discrimination against people with Spanish names took place.
The investigation focuses on multiple counties across Washington state. So far, the Secretary of State's Office found 74% of rejected votes were due to signatures that were not verified.
In Benton County, you were three times more likely to have your signature rejected if you have a Spanish last name. In Yakima County, it was four times more likely.
Ross said he doesn't believe ballot discrimination happens in Yakima County because his staff reaches out to voters immediately if there is a problem with their ballot. He added Yakima County continues to work to increase Latino voter participation in elections.
According to the Bilingual Program Analyst Martha Jiménez, Latino voter turnout is low. During the August primary elections only 12% of registered Latino voters participated. She said offering services in Spanish for voters is one way to help increase this.
The auditor's office provides ballot information in both languages and bilingual staff are available to answer any questions.
On Election Day, they will also have a help center at the Neighborhood Health Clinic in Sunnyside starting at 8:00 a.m.
Jiménez said it is important to offer these services to motivate more Latinos to vote.
“In order to make changes so that your voice is heard, it is important that you exercise your right to vote,” Jimenez said.
According to Jimenez, this year an increase in Latino voters is expected.
“We have noticed an increase in registrations of people with a Spanish name,” said Jiménez.
She said this could be because generally participation increases during mid-term elections or because of the recent redistricting.
If you want to vote and have not registered, you can do so at votewa.gov or contact the auditor's office to do so in person. You can register in person to vote through election day.
