Yakima County Ballot returns and accessible voting locations

YAKIMA, WA - Ballot returns and accessible voting locations
By mail
Grandview
207 W 2nd St
Grandview 98930
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage needed
Granger
102 Main St
Granger 98932
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage needed
Harrah
11 E Pioneer St
Harrah 98933
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededMabton
305 N Main St
Mabton 98935
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededMoxee
255 W Seattle Ave
Moxee 98936
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededNaches
29 E 2nd St
Naches 98937
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededParker
360 Columbia Road
Parker 98939
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage needed
Selah
115 W Naches Ave
Selah 98942
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededSunnyside
Corner of S 8th St
E Edison Ave
Sunnyside 98944
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededSunnyside - Neighborhood Health
617 Scoon Road
Sunnyside 98944
election day only:
8 am - 8pm
Ballot drop box
No postage needed
voter registration
services
Bilingual staff
Tieton
418 Maple St
Tieton 98947
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededToppenish
401 Fort Rd
Toppenish 98948
in the Yakama Nation Main
Agency Offices parking lot
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededToppenish
21 W 1st Ave
Toppenish 98948
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededUnion Gap
102 W Ahtanum Rd
Union Gap 98903
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededWapato
119 E 3rd St
Wapato 98951
behind the library
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededWhite Swan
240 Curtis St
White Swan 98952
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage needed
Yakima County Courthouse
E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Yakima 98901
18 days before
election day:
24 hours/day
7 days/week
Ballot drop box
No postage neededYakima County Courthouse
Security Station
128 N 2nd St
Yakima 98901
18 days before
election day:
8am - 4pm
election day only:
8am - 8pm
Ballot drop box
No postage neededYakima County Courthouse
Auditor's Office
128 N 2nd St Rm 117
Yakima 98901
509-574-1340
18 days before
election day:
9am - 4pm
election day only:
8am - 8pm
Ballot drop box
No postage needed
Accessible Voting Unit
Ballots issued at this location
Bilingual staff
Zillah
503 First Ave
Zillah 98953
18 days before
election day:
24 hours / day
7 days / week
Ballot drop box
No postage needed