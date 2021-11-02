Yakima County Ballot returns and accessible voting locations

YAKIMA, WA - Ballot returns and accessible voting locations

By mail

Mailing your ballot on election day?  It must be postmarked no later than election day to be valid.  Be sure to check the last pick-up or collection time if you use a blue collection box on election day.

No postage is required.
USPS Post Office Box
In person
The locations listed below are official ballot drop boxes maintained by the Yakima County Auditor's Office.
Other locations that may offer ballot collection are unofficial and are not associated with the Yakima County Auditor's Office.

Drop off Locations:

Grandview

grandview 24 7 copy207 W 2nd St

Grandview 98930

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage needed

Granger

Granger 24 7 drop box

102 Main St

Granger 98932

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage needed

Harrah

drop box11 E Pioneer St

Harrah 98933

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededMabton

Selah 24 / 7 drop box

305 N Main St

Mabton 98935

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededMoxee

moxee 24/7 drop box

255 W Seattle Ave

Moxee 98936

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededNaches

Naches Town Hall ballot box29 E 2nd St

Naches 98937

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededParker

ballot box parker

360 Columbia Road

Parker 98939

Map

18 days before

election day:                   

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box 

No postage needed    

Selah

Selah 24/7 box

115 W Naches Ave

Selah 98942

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededSunnyside

WIN_20160503_105235 (002)

Corner of S 8th St

E Edison Ave

Sunnyside 98944

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededSunnyside - Neighborhood Health

Neighborhood Health Sunnyside

617 Scoon Road

Sunnyside 98944

Map

election day only:

8 am - 8pm

Ballot drop box

No postage needed

voter registration

services

Bilingual staff

Tieton

drop box418 Maple St

Tieton 98947

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededToppenish

Toppenish drop box

401 Fort Rd

Toppenish 98948

in the Yakama Nation Main

Agency Offices parking lot

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededToppenish

drop box21 W 1st Ave

Toppenish 98948

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededUnion Gap

union gap ballot drop box

102 W Ahtanum Rd

Union Gap 98903

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededWapato

Wapato 24/7 drop box

119 E 3rd St

Wapato 98951

behind the library

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededWhite Swan

White Swan Drop Box

240 Curtis St

White Swan 98952

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box 

No postage needed              

Yakima County Courthouse

Election Ballot Drop Box

E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Yakima 98901

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours/day

7 days/week

Ballot drop box

No postage neededYakima County Courthouse

Security Station

Yakima County Court House

drop box

128 N 2nd St

Yakima 98901

Map

18 days before

election day:

8am - 4pm

election day only:

8am - 8pm

Ballot drop box

No postage neededYakima County Courthouse

Auditor's Office

Yakima County Court House

Voting On a eSlate

128 N 2nd St Rm 117

Yakima 98901

509-574-1340

Email

Map

18 days before

election day:

9am - 4pm

election day only:

8am - 8pm

Ballot drop box

No postage needed

Accessible Voting Unit

Ballots issued at this location

Bilingual staff

Zillah

Zillah 24/7 drop box

503 First Ave

Zillah 98953

Map

18 days before

election day:

24 hours / day

7 days / week

Ballot drop box

No postage needed

