YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Proposition 1 on Yakima County ballots, regarding the Yakima EMS Levy, has passed, according to most recent updates from the Yakima County Auditor. At this time, there are not enough uncounted ballots to sway the results.

The levy passed with 72% approval and a total of 33,502 votes. Conversely, 28% voted against the levy, a total of 12,787 votes.

The levy proposed to continue property tax levies of .25 per $1,000 for emergency medical services between January 2024 and December 2029.