PACIFIC NORTHWEST, Wash.-
Yakima County - Proposition No. 1:
Emergency Medical Services Levies - says if Yakima County is authorized, a proposed tac with continue to be implemented on property tax levies of .25 per $1,000.00. Beginning January 1, 2024 and ending on December 31, 2029.
The tax collected will be used to provide emergency medical care or emergency medical services, according to RCW 84.52.069.
City of Selah - Proposition No. 1:
Bonds to Construct Law and Justice Center - The City Council of Selah, Wash. passed Ordinance No. 2167 regarding law and justice facilities to prevent crime and protect rights.
The proposition would allow the City to build the Law and Justice Center to serve the community's current and future police department and municipal court needs. It will also help prevent crimes, preserve the public peace and protecting life, property and the rights of people living in the community.
It issues no more than $12,700,000 of general obligation bonds maturing within 31 years. Levy annual excess property taxes to repay the bonds, all as specified in Ordinance No 2167.
Union Gap School District No. 2 - Proposition No. 1:
Bonds to Improve Safety and Construct School Facilities -The Board of Directors of Union Gap School District No. 2 adopted Resolutions No. 163-22. It concerns a proposition to improve the safety, outdated structures and athletic facilities at the schools in the district.
The proposition would allow the District to makes district-wide safety, security and infrastructure improvements. Among the improvements is and updated gymnasium, security systems, expanding parking areas, and installing new playground equipment.
Issuing more than $9,655,000 of general obligation bonds which will mature within 18 years. Levy annual excess property taxes to repay bonds, all as specified in Resolution No. 163-22.
East Valley School District No. 90 - Proposition No. 1
Capital Levy to Expand East Valley Central Middle School Commons - The Board of Directors of East Valley School District No. 90 adopted resolutions No. 421-21/22. It concerns a proposition to relieve overcrowding and improve operating efficiencies.
The proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes. The taxes will be on all taxable property within the district.
To expand the East Valley Central Middle School Commons:
