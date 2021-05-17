Mosty sunny, windy and warm today with afternoon/evening gusts 20-30 mph. The gusty winds could produce patchy dust at times today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s-low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
The ridge of high pressure that was responsible for our hot weekend is currently moving to our southeast as a cold front approaches the coast. This will result in a tight pressure gradient producing gusty winds this afternoon trough tonight. The combination of the gusty winds and extreme drought conditions will elevate our fire danger especially this afternoon-evening. Most of the showers will remain in the Cascades and Blue as much eastern WA/OR will be rain shadowed. Temperatures will drop Tuesday behind the cold front with highs only in the mid 60s-low 70s. Winds will remain breezy as the cooler air spills over the Cascades and races through the Columbia River Gorge. Snow levels will be dropping tonight-Wednesday morning so higher mountain passes could pick up some accumulation while the lower passes will likely see a rain/snow mix
Temperatures remain below average Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Another system arrives late Thursday-Friday morning with a chance for a little rain in the lower elevations. Partly sunny by Friday afternoon with highs in the lo 70s. Mainly dry this weekend and warmer with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds will become breezy/windy on Sunday with gusts 20-30 mph.