2021 is new year…it’s time to start a new career. KNDU and SWX TV is looking for an Account Executive who can harness the power of our television and digital marketing platforms in order to grow local businesses. This position comes with an established list at a market leader. We need brains, ambition, and passion to serve our customers and deliver results. We need someone who fits our culture. In other words, you will be smart, a team player and willing to laugh and have a good time. You will find a fun, fast-paced and supportive family-owned company. We provide a comprehensive benefits program designed to help meet the needs of our employees and their families while providing flexibility, financial independence, security and protection. We offer a variety of core and voluntary benefit plans including medical, dental, disability, life insurance, 401(K) with amazing employer contributions, flexible spending, vacation…etc.
When you join KNDU, you become part of the KNDU family. This is a Washington owned company committed to breakthrough innovation and the success of our employees. But bring your “A” game as this is an A game opportunity. All inquiries will be held in the strictest confidence. Interested…let us know.
Send your info to:
Cameron Derrick, Station Manager
KNDU-TV
3312 W. Kennewick Ave.
Kennewick, WA 99336
Email Cameron.derrick@kndu.com.
KNDU is an equal opportunity employer. EOE. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Visit kndu.com for more information.