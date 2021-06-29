KNDO/SWX-TV is looking for an Account Executive who can harness the power of our dominant television and digital marketing platforms in order to grow local businesses. This position comes with an established list - this is a great opportunity. We need brains, ambition and passion to serve our customers and deliver results. We need someone who fits our culture. In other words, you’ll be smart, a team player and willing to laugh and have a good time. You’ll find a fun, fast-paced and supportive family-owned company. We provide a comprehensive benefits program designed to help meet the needs of our employees and their families while providing flexibility, financial independence, security and protection. We offer a variety of core and voluntary benefit plans including medical, dental, disability, life insurance, 401(K) with amazing employer contributions, flexible spending, vacation…etc.
When you join KNDO, you become part of the KNDO family. This is a Washington owned company committed to breakthrough innovation and the success of our employees. So come see what it’s like to be at the top news source in Yakima. But bring your “A” game as this is an A game opportunity. All inquiries will be held in the strictest confidence. Interested…we hope to hear from you. Send your info to: Cameron Derrick, Station Manager, KNDO-TV, 216 W. Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902
Email Cameron.derrick@kndu.com KNDO/KNDU-TV is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Visit kndo.com for more information.