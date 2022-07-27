WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Today the Biden Administration, through the Department of Energy (DOE), launched a new initiative to connect families to more reliable clean energy, lower electricity bills, and create good paying jobs in the domestic solar industry.
Five states, (Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and the District of Columbia), will pilot the Community Solar Subscription Platform.
Additionally, $10 million will be allocated from the bipartisan Infrastructure Plan to jump-start solar energy careers in underserved communities.
"The DOE is working across the Federal Government to open up community solar that will rapidly lower electricity bills for households that need it most and create good paying jobs in every pocket of America," said Jennifer M. Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.
Read more about the Solar Energy Technologies Office and the National Community Solar Partnership in DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
