KNDU/KNDO-TV is seeking applicants for a general assignment bilingual multi-media journalist. KNDU/KNDO is a top-rated NBC affiliate in the beautiful Pacific Northwest with an aggressive news operation embracing all current platforms of news distribution. Your work will also be seen on the local Telemundo station, so the ability to speak Spanish is required. We're a great place to start your journalism career. We're looking for creative storytellers with the ability to shoot, write, and edit for broadcast and non-linear platforms. A good driving record is mandatory and a college degree in journalism or related field is required.
If this seems like “you,” please get in touch with us and send your resume and reel to: Jeff Hite, Director of Recruiting and Training at: jeff.hite@khq.com KNDU/KNDO is part of KHQ Inc. We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Clean driving record is a must and no phone calls please.
