KNDU/KNDO in Tri-Cities and Yakima, Washington is looking for person who loves social media, who loves to write, has a good grasp on grammar, isn't afraid to talk to people and is competitive.  If this is you - we want you!  We are looking for a Digital Content Producer to run our website and social media platforms.  You don’t have to have any journalism experience (but it’s a plus); we can teach you how to be an awesome Journalist!  You will be instructed on how to have good news judgement and create coverage on social media - to go along with our news content.  Please send your resume, cover letter and link or copy of your writing to:  Stephanie Ashley, News Director, at:  stephanie.ashley@nbcrightnow.com.  KNDU/KNDO is part of KHQ Inc.  We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace.  Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.  No phone calls please.  Position open until filled.