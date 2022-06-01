KNDU/KNDO in Tri-Cities and Yakima, Washington is looking for person who loves social media, who loves to write, has a good grasp on grammar, isn't afraid to talk to people and is competitive. If this is you - we want you! We are looking for a Digital Content Producer to run our website and social media platforms. You don’t have to have any journalism experience (but it’s a plus); we can teach you how to be an awesome Journalist! You will be instructed on how to have good news judgement and create coverage on social media - to go along with our news content. Please send your resume, cover letter and link or copy of your writing to: Stephanie Ashley, News Director, at: stephanie.ashley@nbcrightnow.com. KNDU/KNDO is part of KHQ Inc. We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. No phone calls please. Position open until filled.
Digital Content Producer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.