So you want to be a news anchor? That’s good because you’ll be anchoring A LOT, plus contributing to our non-stop news product daily on our digital platforms! KNDU/KNDO-TV, the NBC affiliate in Tri-Cities/Yakima, Washington is looking for a strong, experienced journalist who can command the anchor desk, mentor a newsroom of young, hungry reporters and producers, take an active role in shaping our newscasts, embrace the ever-growing digital opportunities available to us and be willing to own the big story from time to time, with some good old-fashioned field reporting. The right person for this job thrives in a collaborative environment and embraces a team mentality. In addition to your journalistic skills, we expect you to be engaged with and involved in, the communities we serve.
You will be the face of the station, but you’ll also understand and appreciate the contributions of those behind the scenes who play an integral role in getting our daily news product on air. We are a family-owned company with a personal touch and a vibrant, inclusive culture. We care about our communities and each other. We care about solid journalism and hire people who fit our culture of excellence. We want our news folks to work hard, play hard and reflect the values of our tremendous communities.
If this seems like “you,” please get in touch with us and send your resume and reel to: Jeff Hite, Director of Recruiting and Training at: jeff.hite@khq.com KNDU/KNDO is part of KHQ Inc. We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Clean driving record is a must and no phone calls please.