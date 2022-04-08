KNDO/KNDU TV, the NBC affiliates in Yakima and Kennewick, have an immediate opening for a Local Sales Assistant.
Sales Assistant duties and skills: Coordinate station projects, provide clerical support, prepare written presentations, update inventory. Strong computer skills and MS Office suite experience necessary. Wide Orbit experience a plus. PowerPoint, Excel, Word…etc.
Being a team player is essential….this is a fun, fast paced position.
Send resume to:
Cameron Derrick
Station Manager
KNDO/KNDU Television
Visit nbcrightnow.com for more information and job requirements.
KNDU/KNDO TV is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.