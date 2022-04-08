We're Hiring

KNDO/KNDU TV, the NBC affiliates in Yakima and Kennewick, have an immediate opening for a Local Sales Assistant.

Sales Assistant duties and skills: Coordinate station projects, provide clerical support, prepare written presentations, update inventory. Strong computer skills and MS Office suite experience necessary. Wide Orbit experience a plus. PowerPoint, Excel, Word…etc.

Being a team player is essential….this is a fun, fast paced position.

Send resume to:

Cameron Derrick

Station Manager

KNDO/KNDU Television

cameron.derrick@kndu.com

Visit nbcrightnow.com for more information and job requirements.

KNDU/KNDO TV is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.