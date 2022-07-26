WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The United States Innovation and Competition Act passed a Senate procedural vote 64-34 today, and could be passed into law within the next few days.
The bill provides $17 billion in funding for research and development facilities, which would include Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Richland.
The funding would not be guaranteed, but would be disbursed through competitive grants.
PNNL may also be eligible for funds from another $14.7 billion that was recently authorized in the Senate for National Lab infrastructure investments.
This is a developing story and we will keep you posted on the progress of the Innovation and Competition Act as it works its way through Congress.
