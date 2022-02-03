Work for the #1 station in a great news market, located in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! KNDU-TV is looking for a creative News Photographer to join our team. If you have experience with video cameras, an eye for great pictures, an ear for great sound, then this job is for you.
Duties and Responsibilities: Shoot news and sports assignments; Shoot on Panasonic P2 cameras; Edit on non-linear systems (including smart phones); Operate new streaming technologies; Duties and responsibilities may change as a result of business needs.
Required Qualifications & Skills: Previous experience as a photographer, and/or videographer; Experience with professional video cameras; Willingness to work weekends, holidays, and overtime as necessary; Willingness to help train other staff members in shooting and editing video; Ability to adapt in a changing media and technology landscape; Ability to function in a deadline environment; Good attitude; Able to lift heavy equipment; Capable of driving and operating vehicles safely; Must be willing to assist across all platforms and areas of content as needed.
What’s in it for you? Working at the market's number one local news station. KNDU has deep roots in the community -- and we’re proud of it. We're a family-owned company that isn't afraid to try something new. We're always looking for the next big thing and creativity is not only encouraged but expected.
Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in Radio/TV, Film, Fine Arts or related area AND experience operating video cameras and editing equipment; OR, Any equivalent combination of experience and/or education from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities have been achieved. If you want to be part of our team, send a resume and link to your work to: Jeff Hite, Director of Recruiting & Training, at: jeff.hite@khq.com KNDU/KNDO is part of KHQ Inc. We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Clean driving record is a must and no phone calls please.