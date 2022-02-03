KNDU-TV, the Inland Northwest's Local News Leader has an immediate opening for a Technical Media Producer. TMP’s as we call them are the true Swiss Army Knives of the KNDU newsroom. TMP's do everything from edit video, operate studio cameras, prepare the studio for broadcast, shoot breaking news, write web and newscast stories, and countless other responsibilities. So you have to be technically savvy, adaptable, and producer-minded. The TMP position is frequently used as a springboard to more advanced positions in the newsroom. Non-linear editing experience is preferred. If you want to be part of our team, send a resume and link to your work to: Stephanie Ashley, News Director at stephanie.ashley@nbcrightnow.com KNDU is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. No phone calls please.
Part-Time Technical Media Producer
