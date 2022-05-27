KNDU/KNDO TV is looking for a Reporter/MMJ to join the number one station in Tri-Cities and Yakima, Washington. We are a great first market station where you will learn how to respond to breaking news, how to structure your stories to be a true storyteller, how to create story ideas, how to do investigative pieces and how to be part of a fantastic news operation. At the end of your two years, you will have a great reel and move on with all the skills you will need to be a successful Journalist. Please send your resume, cover letter and reel to: jeff.hite@khq.com KNDU/KNDO is part of KHQ Inc. We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. No phone calls please. Must have clean driving record.
Reporter/MMJ
