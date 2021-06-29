KNDU/KNDO-TV is seeking applicants for a general assignment multi-media journalist.  KNDU/KNDO is a top-rated NBC affiliate in the beautiful Pacific Northwest with an aggressive news operation embracing all current platforms of news distribution.  We're a great place to start your journalism career. We're looking for creative storytellers with the ability to shoot, edit, and write for broadcast and Internet.  A good driving record is mandatory.  A college degree in journalism or related field is required.  Please send your resume and link to your reel to:  Jeff Hite, Director of Recruiting and Training at:  jeff.hite@khq.com  KNDU/KNDO-TV is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.  No phone calls please.

