Join our family-owned company! KNDU located in Tri-Cities, Washington is looking for a Senior Content Manager! We're rebuilding our operation around a story-centric workflow. That means we prioritize story treatment across a variety of platforms, from our linear broadcasts, to our streaming services, as well as social media and our digital properties. You are the quarterback of the newsroom – directing our team to always be moving the ball (product) forward. This position is tailor-made for individuals who love to be in the middle of the action and who are great at juggling multiple things. You will be responsible for managing news assignments, coordinating logistics, monitoring news wires and scanners, and coordinating assignments with the company's other Content Managers. If you’d like to grow your career, chart a new course in journalism, and cover stories that matter – join us! Send your resume to: Jeff Hite, Director of Recruiting & Training, at: jeff.hite@khq.com
KHQ Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. No phone calls please. Position open until filled.
