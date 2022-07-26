WASHINGTON, D.C.-
As demand for renewable energy continues to increase solar jobs are up in 47 states over the past year. According to the solar census released by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) today, there are now 255,000 solar workers in the United States.
"There is the potential for unprecedented job growth in the coming years if federal, state, and local leaders take action to expand clean energy use and address climate change," said Larry Sherwood, President and CEO of IREC.
Washington State had 3,950 solar-related jobs in 2021, an eleven percent increase from 2020.
Most of the growth in the solar industry is in the installation and project development sector.
The solar industry can offer a path to advancement and a family-sustaining career, including for those without a college degree. According to IREC, less than one third of entry-level solar jobs require a bachelor's degree and most firms provide on-the-job training.
For more information on solar jobs and IREC please visit https://irecusa.org/programs/solar-jobs-census/.
