KNDU/KNDO/SWX-TV in Yakima and Tri-Cities Washington in the beautiful Pacific Northwest is looking for a Sports Director.
This position is a sports persons’ dream. Not only do you anchor sports Monday through Friday on NBC RIGHT NOW, but you have an all sports channel SWX, that carries all local sports 24-hours a day! Football, Basketball, Baseball, Wrestling, Hydroplane racing, Motocross - if it's a sport, we air it!
You will have the opportunity to call games, do play-by-play and create programming for SWX. Rocking social media and being a team player is a must for this position. We're looking for a multi-talented candidate with the ability to shoot, edit, and write for broadcast and Internet.
Organizational skills are very important, as well as a good driving record. A college degree in journalism or related field is required. Please email your resume and link to your reel to: Stephanie Ashley, KNDU/KNDO News Director at: stephanie.ashley@nbcrightnow.com.
KNDU/KNDO TV is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.
