SEATTLE, Wash.-
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed today that his office is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University's Administration.
The lawsuit stems from Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) admission that it refuses to hire gay faculty and staff.
In May students and staff at the University staged a sit-in and called for the removal of the board of trustees.
SPU has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to uphold the school's long-standing policies.
"My office protects the civil rights of Washingtonians who have historically faced harmful discrimination. That's our job-we uphold Washington's laws prohibiting discrimination, including on the basis of sexual orientation."
Anyone who believes they were subject to possible employment discrimination by SPU is encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Office civilrights@atg.wa.gov.”
