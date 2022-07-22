WASHINGTON, D.C.-
After months of frustration and confusion for veterans regarding a new Electronic Health Record System (EHRS), the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has agreed to hold two town halls for veterans in Eastern Washington this fall.
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Veteran's Affairs Committee and Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05), announced today that they had secured the town hall commitments from the VA.
The VA has agreed to meetings in Spokane and Walla Walla to hear directly from veterans concerned about long wait times and limited access to care, patient harm caused by the new (EHRS), and rumors of reduction in services.
"We are pleased the VA has agreed to hear directly from veterans in Eastern Washington and answer their questions," said Murray and McMorris Rodgers.
For more information about these upcoming townhalls please visit the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs https://www.dva.wa.gov/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.