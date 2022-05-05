KNDU/KNDO TV is looking for a Weekend Anchor to join the number one station in Tri-Cities and Yakima, Washington. We are a great first market station where you will learn how to cover breaking news, how to create story ideas, how to structure your stories to be a true storyteller, how to do investigative pieces, and how to be part of a fantastic news operation. You will be trained on anchoring, story selection, live performance and how to make stories compelling. You will be trained on the Anchor desk and become the backup anchor for our prime time shows. At the end of your two years, you will have a great reel and move on with all the skills you will need to be a successful journalist. Please send your resume, cover letter and link to your reel to: Jeff Hite, Director of Recruiting at: jeff.hite@khq.com KNDU/KNDO is part of KHQ Inc. We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Clean driving record is a must and no phone calls please.
Weekend Anchor/Reporter (MMJ)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.