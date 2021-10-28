Yakima County - The Yakima County economy is recovering quickly from the covid-19 pandemic and seeing historically low unemployment numbers. In September 2021, the county had a 4% unemployment rate.
Monthly unemployment data started to be collected electronically in 1990 and the unemployment rates we are seeing now in the county and city of Yakima are the lowest they've been since then.
Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck said the county was able to recover quickly because this recession was different than others we've faced.
"I think we should remember that this recession, the recent recession caused by covid-19 was the shortest recession in U.S. history," Meseck said. "It was extreme, however it was short."
The city of Yakima also hit a record low unemployment rate at 3.9%. Executive Director for the Yakima Development Association Jonathan Smith said it's a true testament to the strength of businesses.
"I think that shows the strength of the businesses we have here that make up that backbone," Smith said.
The industries that have most recovered include hospitality and leisure, nondurable goods, retail trade and construction. The hospitality industry made up 83.3% of the jobs added back to the workforce since September of 2020.
However, Meseck said there is still more work to be done.
"We still haven't recovered all the jobs we lot during the covid-19 related layoffs in 2020 but we're getting there our labor force is starting to expand, the number of unemployed is dropping and the recovery is proceeding - baring unforeseen events," Meseck said.
The labor force grew 3% since last year but this number is determined by residency and not by where these people work. So while there are more people working, they're not all working in Yakima county.
However, even though the workforce has grown, businesses are still in need of workers.