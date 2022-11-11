YAKIMA, Wash.-
After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday.
Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate.
Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
As of now, the project is not expected tot impact traffic. However, some traffic control may be needed late February/March.
The city plans to begin landscape work along Englewood Ave behind the sidewalk. Information on that project has not been released.
In a Instagram post, "We'll provide updates when traffic revisions are required," says the city.
