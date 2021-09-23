Clear calm and cool this evening temperatures in the mid to upper ‘40s. Breezy to gusty winds through the Kittitas Valley 10-20 mph calming overnight. Say hello to the ‘80s beginning tomorrow through Sunday. Soak up those 80-degree temperatures this weekend as we will see cooler temperatures beginning Monday with daytime highs in the low to mid ‘70s and a chance of rain for the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin. Strong gusty winds develop Tuesday 30-40 mph in some areas and temperatures dropping into the low to mid ‘60s.
Enjoy A Pleasant Evening Tonight...Say Hello To The '80s Tomorrow!
