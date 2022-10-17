Tonight, clear and cool with light winds and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday through Thursday more sunshine and above average temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
This Weekend: The blocking pattern is expected to finally budge bringing Fall-like weather conditions! A weather system will bring gusty winds and scattered showers Friday into Saturday and cooler highs in the 60s lows in the 30s and 40s.Sunday mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s
Tri-Cities
Monday Night... Clear and Chilly... 39
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 73/39
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 73/38
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 73/43
Friday... Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Few Night Showers... 69/48
Saturday... Stray AM Shower, Partly Sunny, Breezy... 65/39
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 62/42
Yakima
Monday... Clear and Chilly... 39
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 76/39
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 76/38
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 75/43
Friday... Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Few Late Evening Showers... 66/41
Saturday... Stray AM Shower, Partly Sunny, Breezy... 61/35
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 58/38
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.