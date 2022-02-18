Happy Fri-Yay!  Mostly sunny, light winds and above average afternoon temperatures.  Morning temps in the 20s-30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
 
Weekend...  Increasing clouds and wind (gusts 20-25 mph) Saturday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front, highs in the low-mid 50s.  We could also see a few raindrops east of Hwy 395 by midafternoon.  This front will have significant moisture as it moves into the Cascades and with the snow levels falling below 3,000 ft there's a good chance for heavy mountain snow developing late Saturday afternoon.  Look for the snow to start falling in the Blues overnight Saturday and tapering off Monday.  Windy with a few scattered showers Sunday as the front crosses the region with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
 
Mountain Snow... Saturday PM-Monday
  • Cascades: 10-20"
  • Blues: 6-18"
Next Week...  The front will be just to our south by Monday morning and models continue to hint at some leftover moisture and a chance for a little rain/snow mix in the morning.  The Yakima and Kittitas Valleys could possibly receive an inch or less of snow accumulation. Temperatures drop into the low-mid 40s with gusty winds and lows in the 20s.  We get a blast of colder Canadian air on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.  Clear skies Tuesday night will allow overnight lows to drop into the teens by Wednesday morning.   Dry and cold on Wednesday with highs in the 30s and lows in the mid-upper teens.  A little warmer next Thursday and Friday with highs climbing back into the 40s.

