Happy Fri-Yay! Mostly sunny, light winds and above average afternoon temperatures. Morning temps in the 20s-30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
Weekend... Increasing clouds and wind (gusts 20-25 mph) Saturday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front, highs in the low-mid 50s. We could also see a few raindrops east of Hwy 395 by midafternoon. This front will have significant moisture as it moves into the Cascades and with the snow levels falling below 3,000 ft there's a good chance for heavy mountain snow developing late Saturday afternoon. Look for the snow to start falling in the Blues overnight Saturday and tapering off Monday. Windy with a few scattered showers Sunday as the front crosses the region with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
Mountain Snow... Saturday PM-Monday
- Cascades: 10-20"
- Blues: 6-18"