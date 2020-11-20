Few Clouds tonight with fog developing in the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley. Lows in Yakima tonight in the 20’s 30’s for Tri-Cities. Sunshine for Saturday temps in the upper 40’s for Tri-Cities and lowers 40’s in Yakima. Sunday afternoon the 1st of 2 systems moves into the region bringing snow to the mountains and rain for the valley & basin. Slight chance of rain/snow mix in the Kittitas Valley & Yakima. The next system moves in Tuesday evening bringing gusty winds and more rain and mountain snow.