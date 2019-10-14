Early morning clouds from the Columbia Basin east into the Blues. Becoming mostly sunny for everyone by mid-morning with light winds today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
High pressure will provide us with sunshine and dry weather today through early afternoon tomorrow. A weak front will increase our clouds tomorrow afternoon with a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening shower in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s-40s.
The weather pattern becomes active becomes active Wednesday-Saturday as we shift to a zonal flow. A strong area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will kick a series of weather systems into the Pacific Northwest with varying chances of rain through the weekend . The first system arrives Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers and breezy winds, highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Thursday starts off with some sunshine then increasing clouds and scattered showers developing from west to east by midday-afternoon. A few leftover showers and breezy winds early Friday morning as the system pushes east, highs near 60.
A stronger system arrives Saturday with wide spread rain and the lowlands and snow in the mountains, highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30-near 40. A few leftover early morning showers Sunday then becoming partly sunny by afternoon with highs near 60.