YAKIMA, WA - Camp Prime Time has been recycling Christmas trees for more than 30 years. They are located at Papé Machinery on Fruitvale Boulevard in Yakima and accept trees until January 10th.
“We still have space, and we would love to see your tree here," said Camp Prime Time Executive Director, Paul Golke.
Drop-offs are quick and easy, no need to get out of your car.
Camp Prime Time and their sponsors turn trees into renewable energy. In an average month, DTG Recycling makes enough energy from wood waste to power more than 2 thousand homes for an entire year.
The City of Yakima Refuse Division can pick up Christmas trees but it goes directly to the landfill.
"They just throw it in and it just slowly decays. Here, we put it to use right away, these trees have a short life to begin with, why not make their life a little richer by helping out families. It just keeps stuff out of the landfill,” said Golke.
All proceeds fund a camp trip for sick and disabled children to Clear Lake. They made more than 10 thousand dollars so far.
Camp Prime Time volunteers ask people to remove all lights and decorations from trees before drop-off. They are open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. every day.