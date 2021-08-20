Even bears like Walla Walla Grapes, Deputies warn leaving tasty treats outside

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Sheriff's office posted on social media about a bear spotted near Kendal Road and Cottonwood Road Thursday evening.
Deputies say Ms. Bear couldn't resist snacking on some tasty Walla Walla grapes and maybe a little cat food. Ms. Bear eventually came down from her roost and headed home to the Blue Mountains without incident.
The Walla Walla Sheriff's office reminds citizens that leaving pet food out can attract wild animals, like bears, and can sometimes it attract the really big ones!