Partly sunny, little muggy and a chance for scattered showers and a few stray thunderstorms developing this evening/night. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid 70s-near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s (Yakima/Kittitas Valleys) to the mid-upper 80s (Columbia Basin and Foothills)
A large upper level-low continues to set off the Pacific Northwest coast producing a warm, moist and unstable southwesterly flow across the region. The low will kick several disturbances in our direction. The first produced a few light showers earlier this morning over the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The second one will begin to impact the between 3-9 pm with widely scattered showers and a few stray t-storms from the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys into the Columbia Basin. As another disturbance will trigger a round of showers and t-storms between 11 PM-4 AM from the Columbia Basin and east into the Blues. Any t-storm that develops this evening and tonight may produce locally gusty winds, brief moderate/heavy downpours and small hail. Finally, as the upper-level trough moves across the region we can expect a few scattered showers Tuesday morning through early afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
High pressure returns Wednesday with a warming trend that will take us into Father's Day weekend and the first day of summer. Temperatures climb into the low-mid 90s Friday through early next week.