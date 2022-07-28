Clear warm night ahead breezy evening winds in the Kittitas Valley 20-25 MPH gusts and warm overnight lows in low to mid 70s.   

The heat wave is on and an excessive heat warning is now extended through Sunday night. The heat dome is moving up from the deserts of the Southwest. Expect multiple days of temperatures over 100 and temperatures not cooling much overnight.  

The weekend will remain extremely hot and gradually cool a few degrees Monday. Take lots of breaks and HYDRATE!  

When will the heatwave break??? Back to the mid and upper 90s Monday and seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. 

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT  
SUNDAY...  
   
 * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105  
 to 112 expected.  
   
 * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast  
 Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.  
   
 * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the  
 potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those  
 working or participating in outdoor activities.  

Tri-Cities  

Friday... Sunny, Hot... 110/71 (Record: 107/2014)  

Saturday... Sunny, Hot...110/73 (Record: 111/2020)  

Sunday...Sunny, Hot... 109/75 (Record: 109/2020) 

Monday... Sunny little cooler... 98/69 

Tuesday... And a Little Cooler... 91/61  

Wednesday....Relief Finally... 87/60 

 Yakima  

Friday...Sunny, Hot...109/70  

Saturday...Sunny, Hot...108/73  

Sunday... Sunny, Hot...107/72 

Monday...Sunny Little Cooler... 96/64 

Tuesday...Sunny, Cooler... 89/57 

Wednesday....Cooler... 87/57 

More Weather Updates Here