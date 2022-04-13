Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly with scattered showers to begin with changing over to rain/snow mix and snow possible 4 am – 11 am tomorrow. Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s.
The system moving across the region tomorrow will be a wintry mix transitioning to rain showers in the afternoon. Main impacts will be for the morning commute in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and the Mountains. Any accumulation should melt off in the afternoon. Tomorrow's highs are in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
Friday will be dry to start with and a little warmer temps in the low to mid 50s. Friday night another front moves in bringing stray showers in the late afternoon/evening and breezy to gusty winds.
Easter Sunday will be the nicest day of the week with some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures mid-50s and low-60s.
When will spring be back? The climate prediction center is saying we will remain cooler than normal with above average moisture through April 27th.
April Snow Forecast... Thursday
- Lowland: 4-11 AM
- Moutains: Morning-Early Evening
- Cascades: 2-10" (Heaviest-White Pass and south)
- Blues: 2-6" ( Heaviest-Ski Bluewood and Tollgate)
- Yakima/Kittitas Counties: 1/2-3"
- Columbia Basin: Less than 1/2"
- Foothills: 1/2-2"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.