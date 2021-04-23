Increasing clouds tonight, overnight lows in the mid 40’s to low 50’s and a slight chance of a sprinkle overnight. Saturday cools way down to the 60’s as an upper-level low moves into the region bringing gusty winds and scattered showers for the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin as well as eastern Oregon and the Columbia River Gorge overnight lows in the low to mid 40’s. A slight chance of scattered showers Sunday otherwise mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.
With warm temperatures comes rapid snow melt so be aware of rising water levels of rivers and creeks. No flooding is in the forecast at this time however the water levels will be higher and rapid moving and cold. Be careful near rivers streams and creeks.