Explore the world with your kids during the stay-at-home order

TRI-CITIES, WA - Google Arts and Culture offers free trips through some of the world's most popular museums and landmarks online at no cost.
In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, nearly all of the world's public institutions have announced that they will close their doors to the public until further notice.
Google Arts and Culture page is dedicated to providing public access to the collections of some of the world’s most preeminent art museums, developed by Google. The online platform has over five hundred virtual tours for art, history and sports lovers stuck inside during the stay-at-home order.
For example, you can take guided tours through Google's Art and Culture's approach to the biodiversity of coral reefs. Scientists estimate that a total of more than one million species of plants and animals are associated with the coral ecosystem.
For more free guided tours and trips around the world, you can visit Google's website at artsandculture.google.com.