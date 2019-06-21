Extra resource helps fight Finley fire

FINLEY, WA- Benton County Fire officials say the Toothaker fire in Finley is now fully contained after it burned more than 80 acres.
Crews tell us it started with a spark from a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.
Benton County Fire Chief Lonnie Click said the fire although small was still difficult to fight because of the dense brush around and the wind speed.
As the flames got closer to nearby tracks, fire crews reached out to Burlington Northern Santa Fe (B.N.S.F) railroad company for the use of their fire fighting train.
"The benefit to this is because we can put it in an area where there is no roads, no access, and we can fight fire right from the train," Click said.
Allowing the crews to get closer to the flames.
"There were multiple rail ties on fire... So at that point it is degrading the track system. So they (B.N.S.F) want to be apart of it," Click said.
Click said closing down the track is not an option due to the high price tag to do so.
"You have passengers that use this rail too and their not making their destination on time and all of those things so its a good thing its a bonus and a plus for all of us to have that tool available," Click said.
He says the fire fighting trains are rare with only a few in the country.
During this time of year, B.N.S.F has the trains parked in areas where the possibility of a fire is high and yesterday it happened to be parked in Pasco.
"We're very fortunate to have one in Washington state and yesterday it happened to be in Pasco," Click said.
Click said the fire train travels between Ritzville and throughout the Columbia river gorge carrying up to 40,000 gallons of water .
He said it gives fire crews an extra resource in difficult situations like the one in Finley last night.
As the fire season goes on Click and B.N.S.F will keep that fire train close just in case.