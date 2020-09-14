Extremely smoky conditions will continue today with daytime highs 5 to 10 degrees below average. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 60s-near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
Air Quality Alert and Dense Smoke Advisory... Until Noon (This will likely be extended through Tuesday)
- Unhealthy to Hazardous
- Limit time outside
- Visibility 1/4 mile or less
- Drive Carefully
- Headlights, Drive Carefully
High pressure aloft will continue to trap smoke from the wildfires near surface through Thursday. Smoke models are hinting at a very slight improvement in the smoke/air quality later today and Tuesday. However, I still expect the air quality to remain in the unhealthy to very unhealthy range. The thick smoke will make it difficult for the highs to climb above the mid-upper 70s.
What we need is a strong front and breezy winds to break the inversion to scour out the smoke. Models have slowed down an upper level low and surface front, keeping it off shore until midday Thursday. The front should move east of the Cascades Friday with breezy winds and a chance for showers. The best chance for rain looks to be along the east slopes and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The air quality should see some significant improvements Friday and Saturday.