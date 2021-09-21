Tonight, mostly clear with a few clouds moving into the Kittitas & Yakima Valley overnight lows in the low – mid ‘50s. First day of fall 2021 is Tomorrow at 12:20 pm with more sunshine and afternoon breezy winds highs hitting the upper ‘70s and low ‘80s. Winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph for Yakima & Tri-Cities. Very windy through the Kittitas Valley & Columbia River Gorge 15-25 mph and gusts 30+ mph. Other than a few mountains showers Wednesday sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend. Weekend temperatures in the low to mid ‘80s. 

