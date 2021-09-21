Tonight, mostly clear with a few clouds moving into the Kittitas & Yakima Valley overnight lows in the low – mid ‘50s. First day of fall 2021 is Tomorrow at 12:20 pm with more sunshine and afternoon breezy winds highs hitting the upper ‘70s and low ‘80s. Winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph for Yakima & Tri-Cities. Very windy through the Kittitas Valley & Columbia River Gorge 15-25 mph and gusts 30+ mph. Other than a few mountains showers Wednesday sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend. Weekend temperatures in the low to mid ‘80s.
Fall Begins Tomorrow...And The Weather Is Looking Great!
