Mostly sunny with high level clouds at times today and cooler. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
Long wave ridge building off the west coast while a trough deepens over the eastern U.S. This pattern will leave us in a quiet northwesterly flow with couple of weak disturbance dropping down the front side of the ridge. The first will arrive midday tomorrow with scattered showers in the Cascades. There is also a very slight a few stray showers could slide into the Kittitas Valley during the afternoon/evening. Everyone else will be dry, warmer and a little breezy with winds 10-20 mph. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the 30s. Dry Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Another weak disturbance late afternoon/evening Sunday with mountain showers and a slight chance for a stray shower in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Highs in the low-mid 60s.
Models are coming into better agreement for early next week with the northwest flow dominating our weather pattern. Mainly dry conditions, with the exception of a few mountain showers and temperatures cooling each day. By Tuesday highs will drop into the upper 50s-low 60s and lows in the low-mid 30s.
