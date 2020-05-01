Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny by this evening with light winds. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
Big changes are heading our way this weekend... A low pressure system sitting off the coast will send a cold front into the Pacific Northwest Saturday with a chance for showers, thunderstorms and breezy winds. I looks like we could see a few stray showers early tomorrow morning ahead of the front. Our shower/storm chances increase tomorrow after 3pm as the front crosses the Cascades. There is a slight chance some of theses storms could become locally strong with gusty winds, brief heavy rain and hail. The best chance for stronger t-storms will be from the Tri-Cites into the Blues. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s. A few leftover showers Sunday, mainly in the mountains with snow levels dropping to 3-5,000 ft - We could see some light accumulation in the higher passes. Breezy and cooler Sunday with highs falling into the 60s and lows in the 30s.
Mainly dry next Monday and Tuesday with highs warming into the upper 60s-mid 70s. Another front arrives next Wednesday with breezy winds and a chance for showers. Partly sunny and warmer Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.