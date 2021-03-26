Happy Friday! Sunny and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
High pressure will provide us with mostly sunny skies a warming trend through Sunday afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 60s - near 70 by Sunday. Another front will arrive late Sunday evening/night through Monday with gusty winds and maybe a stray shower. The winds will be the main issues Sunday evening through at least Monday morning with gusts as strong as 45-55 mph. Winds this strong will likely produce areas of blowing dust, reduced visibility and spotty power outages. Decreasing winds and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s and overnight lows in the 20-30s.
Mostly sunny and warmer next Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 60s-low70s.